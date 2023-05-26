Hailstorm Aftermath|Fruit growers decry incurring huge losses

According to Basheer, heavy hailstorms also caused significant damage to fruit crops in the districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Budgam. This time, the hailstorm was so intense that it completely covered the ground. According to reports, orchards of fruits like apples, pears, apricots, and cherries, among others, have suffered severe damage and tree crowns have fallen to the ground, causing fear among orchard owners and others involved in the industry, he said, noting that the fruit industry is the foundation of Kashmir's economy. harm to this industry is therefore comparable to harm to Jammu and Kashmir's economy.

“It is currently impossible to estimate the immediate damage. However, according to initial reports, there are heavy losses in walnut and fruit orchards and the Fruit Growers of the Valley are very worried at the moment."