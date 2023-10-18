Hailstorm Havoc: JKPICCA urges swift action to aid affected fruit growers

Srinagar, Oct 18: Jammu and Kashmir Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) has expressed deep concern over the extensive damage to the apple crop in specific areas of Shopian due to a severe hailstorm.
President JKPICCA, Ejaz Qureshi has called upon the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the situation.
The hailstorm, which recently struck the region, has inflicted substantial damage to the apple orchards, impacting the livelihoods of numerous local apple growers. President JKPICCA has urged the authorities to swiftly assess the extent of the damages incurred by the affected growers and provide them with appropriate compensation to alleviate their losses.
"This support is crucial in assisting these farmers who depend on apple cultivation as their primary source of income."
Furthermore, in a proactive measure to protect the quality of stored apples, the President in a statement advises growers not to bring hail-affected produce to Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage facilities.
"Hail-damaged apples are more susceptible to spoilage and can negatively impact the condition of other stored fruits. Therefore, the President encourages growers to exercise caution and only store apples that meet the necessary quality standards in CA storage facilities. This will help ensure that the stored apple crop remains of high quality and is ready for market distribution, further protecting the interests of the apple farming community in Shopian."
In addition to requesting compensation for the affected growers, President JKPICCA requests the Horticulture Department to include the apple growers in the region under the Crop Insurance Scheme. This will be an essential step to safeguard the interests of the apple farming community against unforeseen natural disasters like the recent hailstorm.
The President further highlights the commitment to the well-being of the local horticultural community and the vital apple industry in Kashmir. "The efforts made by JKPICCA aim to ensure that the affected growers receive the necessary support and protection, not only in recovering from their losses but also in safeguarding their future crops from such adversities. This demonstrates a concerted effort to promote and sustain the apple farming sector in the region."