Hailstorm Havoc: JKPICCA urges swift action to aid affected fruit growers

President JKPICCA, Ejaz Qureshi has called upon the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the situation.

The hailstorm, which recently struck the region, has inflicted substantial damage to the apple orchards, impacting the livelihoods of numerous local apple growers. President JKPICCA has urged the authorities to swiftly assess the extent of the damages incurred by the affected growers and provide them with appropriate compensation to alleviate their losses.

"This support is crucial in assisting these farmers who depend on apple cultivation as their primary source of income."