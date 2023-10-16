Hailstorm ravages Kashmir’s fruit industry, growers call for crop insurance support

Srinagar, Oct 16: In the wake of a hailstorm that swept through various parts of Kashmir on Sunday, fruit growers are grappling with significant losses and distress.
The calamity has severely impacted the thriving fruit industry, which is a significant pillar of Kashmir's economy. While the weather-related challenges are beyond their control, the absence of a crop insurance scheme has added to their woes.
Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, representing various Fruit Growers Associations in the region, issued a statement revealing the extent of the damage incurred due to the hailstorm.
According to fruit growers, orchard owners in areas like Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, and others are reported to have suffered irreparable losses as a result of this natural disaster. The hailstorm, accompanied by intense lightning, left a white layer in the orchards, a rare occurrence for this time of year.
Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman of the Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, lamented the situation, highlighting that the apples in several districts were ready for harvesting, but the untimely hailstorm dashed their hopes. "This sudden loss has not only dealt a severe blow to the orchard owners but has also had a ripple effect on others associated with the industry."
"Damage to this industry translates into significant economic setbacks for the region. The union has been making consistent appeals to the government for years to include Kashmir's horticulture sector in a Crop Insurance Scheme that could provide much-needed relief during natural calamities."
"Despite government announcements on this front, the Crop Insurance Scheme has yet to be implemented in Kashmir. The situation is particularly dire for the vast majority of marginal growers in the region, as their livelihoods are intricately tied to their orchard's income. When such orchards are devastated by natural disasters, the financial hardships faced by fruit growers are compounded," Basheer said.
In light of the recent hailstorm and its dire consequences, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has requested Lt Governor's administration to implement crop insurance and market intervention scheme on a priority basis to safeguard the interest of fruit growers.
The Union has urged the authorities to dispatch relevant officers from Agriculture University (SKAUST) Shalimar and members of the Department of Horticulture Development Kashmir and Horticulture P&M to assess the damage in affected orchards promptly.
According to fruit growers, due to unfavourable weather and scab disease, Kashmir's apple output is projected to plummet by almost 40 per cent, leaving fruit producers distressed.
As a result of this year's inclement weather conditions and the development of the scab disease, apple harvesting has begun, but producers' excitement is absent.
Poor farmers have to shoulder the weight of significant losses without crop insurance and government minimum price support.