Hailstorm ravages Kashmir’s fruit industry, growers call for crop insurance support

The calamity has severely impacted the thriving fruit industry, which is a significant pillar of Kashmir's economy. While the weather-related challenges are beyond their control, the absence of a crop insurance scheme has added to their woes.

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, representing various Fruit Growers Associations in the region, issued a statement revealing the extent of the damage incurred due to the hailstorm.

According to fruit growers, orchard owners in areas like Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, and others are reported to have suffered irreparable losses as a result of this natural disaster. The hailstorm, accompanied by intense lightning, left a white layer in the orchards, a rare occurrence for this time of year.