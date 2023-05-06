Hajj 2023 | 8 private Hajj operators from Kashmir selected

According to the All J&K Hajj Umrah Tour Operators Association, a total of 810 applications were received in the ministry for registration under two categories (244 in category-1 and 566 in category-2) across the country. These applications were examined in the ministry in terms of the provisions of the policy for Hajj Group Organisers for Hajj 2023 and on the basis of documents and information submitted by the HGOs in their application and their subsequent clarification/replies.

After the scrutiny process, 171 HGOs in category-1 and 340 HGOs in category-2 were found eligible for registration for Hajj-2023 on May 5.