Hajj 2023 | 8 private Hajj operators from Kashmir selected

New Delhi, May 6: The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt of India, has confirmed the selection of eight private Hajj operators from Jammu and Kashmir for Hajj 2023 pilgrimage.
The selected private Hajj organisers as per the Hajj Umrah Tour Operators Association are Al Safeer Tour and Travel, Raj Baba Tour and Travel, Al Ghazali Tour and Travels, Nissar Jan Wani (Bahreen Travels), Al Hayat Hajj and Umrah, Muhammad AbasPandit, Labaika Haj and Umrah Services and Al Huda Travels.”
According to the All J&K Hajj Umrah Tour Operators Association, a total of 810 applications were received in the ministry for registration under two categories (244 in category-1 and 566 in category-2) across the country. These applications were examined in the ministry in terms of the provisions of the policy for Hajj Group Organisers for Hajj 2023 and on the basis of documents and information submitted by the HGOs in their application and their subsequent clarification/replies.
After the scrutiny process, 171 HGOs in category-1 and 340 HGOs in category-2 were found eligible for registration for Hajj-2023 on May 5.