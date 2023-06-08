Half of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation back in system: RBI Governor

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said 50 per cent of the to-be-withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes came back to the system.

"Totally so far about Rs 180,000 crore of Rs 2000 notes have come back. This is roughly about 50 per cent of the Rs 2000 notes which were in circulation on March 31," RBI Governor Das said at a post-monetary policy meeting press conference. About 85 per cent of those notes, on a provisional basis, have come back as deposits in bank accounts. he added.

"Good thing is that there has been no rush in any of the banks," Das said, appealing to people not to rush to banks in panic.