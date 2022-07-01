'Halting fruit-laden trucks on Sgr-Jmu highway causing huge losses'

Fruit growers association in a media statement said that since the harvesting of plum, peach, pear and early varieties of apple is nowadays in its full swing and these varieties are treated acute perishable thus needs immediate and quick transportation to various destinations outside J&K.

“In fact, the Valley-based Fruit Growers/ Dealers have already suffered heavy losses during last several years due to Natural Calamity and continued blockage of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, this Union has, therefore, repeatedly took up the matter with all concerned higher authorities well in advance for allowing uninterrupted movement of fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the safe arrival of fresh fruits to various destinations outside J&K. It is unfortunate that despite assurances from all concerned authorities it does not prove any fruitful results on ground excepting hallow assurances with the result fresh fruits of hundreds of trucks got completely damaged causing heavy losses to Valley Based Fruit Growers/Dealers”, the association added.