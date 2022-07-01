'Halting fruit-laden trucks on Sgr-Jmu highway causing huge losses'

Srinagar, July 1: The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union expressed their extreme anxiety about the stoppage of fresh fruit-loaded trucks for days together on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway with the result the entire consignment of Fresh Fruits getting fully damaged due to scorching sun heat.
Fruit growers association in a media statement said that since the harvesting of plum, peach, pear and early varieties of apple is nowadays in its full swing and these varieties are treated acute perishable thus needs immediate and quick transportation to various destinations outside J&K.
“In fact, the Valley-based Fruit Growers/ Dealers have already suffered heavy losses during last several years due to Natural Calamity and continued blockage of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, this Union has, therefore, repeatedly took up the matter with all concerned higher authorities well in advance for allowing uninterrupted movement of fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the safe arrival of fresh fruits to various destinations outside J&K. It is unfortunate that despite assurances from all concerned authorities it does not prove any fruitful results on ground excepting hallow assurances with the result fresh fruits of hundreds of trucks got completely damaged causing heavy losses to Valley Based Fruit Growers/Dealers”, the association added.
“As already said the harvesting of plum, peach, pear, and early varieties of apple is in its full swing nowadays and the harvesting of Babgosha (Pear) is commencing shortly and all these varieties of fruits are considered most perishable fruits having only one days life only thus needs its transportation on priority basis for safe arrival to various destinations outside J&K”, the fruit growers have pleaded.
“Since Horticulture Industry is treated as the backbone of the state’s economy and livelihood of 70% of households are directly or indirectly connected with this industry. In order to save the livelihood of all these 70% of households particularly, Horticulture Industry itself the LT Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and all other concerned Government machinery are requested kindly consider and take immediate steps and make immediate all necessary arrangements for transportation of fresh fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway NH44 on priority basis without any interruption”, the fruit growers have appealed.