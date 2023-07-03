Handhold businesses for GST compliance: PHDCCI Kashmir

Srinagar, July 3: Chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir, AP Vicky Shaw, has urged the GST Department to provide extensive handholding to businesses to help them understand and comply with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
A statement said that Shaw expressed his gratitude to the commissioners and taxation officials for their distinguished presence at the event, acknowledging their efforts in resolving various challenges encountered by the business community.
Shaw articulated the importance of extensive handholding by the GST department to assist businesses in understanding and embracing the complexities of the GST regime effectively.
Highlighting the transformative impact of GST on the economy, the Chairman underscored the need for continuous engagement and interaction between the GST department and stakeholders. It was stressed that a closer partnership will enable an environment conducive to transparent compliance and effective issue resolution.
The Chairman concluded his address by expressing optimism that through mutual cooperation and handholding, facilitated by the GST department, businesses can confidently navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. The collaboration between the government, traders, federations, and chambers, as witnessed during the event, augurs well for an inclusive and vibrant business ecosystem, the statement said.
Chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir along with former Chair, Baldev Singh Raina, Handicraft Committee Convenor Sajad Shah and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI represented the Chamber on the occasion of the GST Week celebrations.