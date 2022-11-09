Handicrafts deptt asks e-commerce platforms to stop selling fake ‘Kashmir Pashmina’ brand

Director Handicrafts and Handloom department, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, in a statement, said that the action was taken against the e-commerce platforms after it received various representations and delegations complaining that the various e-commerce platforms were selling fake pashmina products under the name of “Kashmir Pashmina”.

The department issued a notice to the Amazon e-commerce platform to discontinue selling and distribution of the products under the brand name Kashmir Pashmina on Oct 10.