Harley Davidson Hero MotoCorp top executives visit JAMKASH Biking

"We are delighted to see the leadership of the Harley Davidson JAMKASH Unit standing true to the vision of building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion'' Ravi Avalur, Head-Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said while going around various wings of the dealership.

Accompanied by Neeraj Sharma Head – Sales and After Sales, Avalur also complimented the Harley-Davidson JAMKASH management for its enviable setup and overall operations of Sales and Service and lauded the quality of service provided by the dealership to high-end bikers.