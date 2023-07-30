Harley-Davidson X440 launched in Jammu

Jammu, July 30: The Harley-Davidson X440, the much-awaited high-profile bike was unveiled at a ceremony today at Ridges Harley Davidson (Jamkash Biking), Vehicleades Complex, Channi Himmat Jammu.
A statement said that DIG Traffic, Sridhar Patil, unveiled the bike in the presence of SSP Traffic, Faisal Qureshi, Chirag Chawla, Senior Manager - Sales and Dealer Development Harley Davidson, Harley Owners Group(HOG), bike enthusiasts, media, and team members of the Ridges Harley Davidson.
Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Patil appreciated Harley Davidson for the all-new X440 that marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.
“This is a significant milestone, creating a unique value proposition for customers in the Indian market and target a wider range of motorcycle enthusiasts,” he said emphasising the requirement to adopt all necessary protective gears while driving a bike and to also obey all the rules and regulations while on the road so as to make the roads very safe.
Faisal Qureshi, SSP Traffic, Jammu while speaking on the occasion said that this remarkably sturdy and comfortable machine will provide an unparalleled riding experience to the bike lovers in J&K. He also stressed wearing a helmet and adhering to the traffic rules while riding.
Chirag Chawla, Senior Manager, Sales & Dealer Development Harley Davidson said that featuring a dominant presence on the road, the Harley-Davidson X440 embodies the essence of the renowned Harley-Davidson brand. It proudly displays its distinct design, solid all-metal frame, and formidable motor. Quick and agile when navigating through traffic.
The Harley-Davidson X440 excels in both value and performance, solidifying its status as a true performer. At its core lies the ground-breaking 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BSVI (OBD II) and E20-compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. This engine delivers an impressive power output of 27 bhp, along with a maximum torque of 38 NM, ranking it as the best in its class. Furthermore, the motorcycle boasts an exceptionally flat torque curve, with approximately 90% of its peak torque available from as low as 2000 rpm, the statement said.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is loaded with features like ignition alert, panic alert, crash alert, topple alert and low fuel Alert, theft alert, battery removal alert, geofence alert and remote immobilization, driving alerts – over-speeding, trip analysis driving score, turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and find my vehicle, fuel indicator, roadside assistance, dealer location etc.
The much-awaited motorcycle of the year will be available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at Ridges Harley-Davidson, Jamkash Biking, Jammu at an attractive ex-showroom price starting at Rs 2.29 lakh (Denim), in different colour options.
Ridges Harley Davidson, Jamkash Biking has been looking after Harley Davidson's bike enthusiasts since 2019. Situated on the NH44 Vehicleades Complex, Channi Himmat Colony, it has a stunning showroom and the most modern and state-of-the-art machinery and tools in the workshop, the statement said.