Harley-Davidson X440 launched in Jammu

A statement said that DIG Traffic, Sridhar Patil, unveiled the bike in the presence of SSP Traffic, Faisal Qureshi, Chirag Chawla, Senior Manager - Sales and Dealer Development Harley Davidson, Harley Owners Group(HOG), bike enthusiasts, media, and team members of the Ridges Harley Davidson.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Patil appreciated Harley Davidson for the all-new X440 that marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.