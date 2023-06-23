Hat Trick Foods launches online delivery service

Srinagar: Hat Trick Foods has launched a home delivery service across the Valley.

A statement said that customers can order bakery, wazwan, Mughlai, Chinese foods and more.

Managing Director Hat Trick Foods, Babar Chowdhary said that they are providing free services to customers within 3 kms so that it becomes easy for customers to book orders online, also they have been available on food-based apps like Swiggy and Zomato.

"Providing online service of our food items to the doorsteps of people is a good initiative, as people right now prefer to buy it online, but the only thing that matters is the quality of food, which we have not compromised as we deliver the fresh stock to our customers," Babar added.