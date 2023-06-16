Hat Trick opens new bakery outlet

Srinagar, June 16:HatTrick Foods on Friday inaugurated another bakery branch at FatehKadal, Downtown area of Srinagar.
The unit which marked the 27th unit of the group across Kashmir will have all the standard bakery items and sweets, besides cakes for special occasions, available for the customers.
HatTrick Food chain owner ShowkatChowdhary said: "We have been receiving orders from the areas of the old city and which made us open the outlet in this place,"
Given that our products are consistently of high quality, we expect a big growth in demand,” he says.
He said they are planning to open more units at other places and also provide employment to the local youth at their units.
On the occasion, the owner of the outlet said that they are so certain and comfortable with their quality that they can easily carry it for their parents and children without fearing adulterated food.
“Kashmir has traditionally been a centre for bakeries and people here value bakeries and here at HatTrick we value the aspirations of our customers,” he asserted.