HATIL inaugurates showroom in Anantnag

Anantnag: HATIL, the leading furniture brand, opened its 13th country showroom here at Batengoo.
The high-end furniture showroom was inaugurated by Abdul MajeedLarmi, Ex MLA, Homeshalibug.
According to a statement, the showroom has installed HATIL V – a first of its kind virtual furniture showroom in the region that takes you on a virtual trip through the entire furniture collection of HATIL which is placed in real-life situations.
“Visitors can actually feel a near-real experience of seeing his other chosen furniture items placed in room environment. They can also change fabrics of their chosen furniture items, compare them side by side and settle payments – all at one go through this virtual showroom.”
“We are elated to be a part of this celebrated furniture brand. They have great products, deep customer understanding, and profound sense of business ethics. In India alone they have opened twelve showrooms in less than a year and more are there in the pipeline. This actually inspired us to welcome them in Srinagar as people here know how to appreciate works of beauty and great creations,” said Danish Mushtaq, chairman of TAG Interiors, the franchise partner of HATIL in Anantnag.