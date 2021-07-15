HATIL inaugurates showroom in Anantnag

Anantnag: HATIL, the leading furniture brand, opened its 13th country showroom here at Batengoo.

The high-end furniture showroom was inaugurated by Abdul MajeedLarmi, Ex MLA, Homeshalibug.

According to a statement, the showroom has installed HATIL V – a first of its kind virtual furniture showroom in the region that takes you on a virtual trip through the entire furniture collection of HATIL which is placed in real-life situations.

“Visitors can actually feel a near-real experience of seeing his other chosen furniture items placed in room environment. They can also change fabrics of their chosen furniture items, compare them side by side and settle payments – all at one go through this virtual showroom.”