Have been instructed to hear from businessmen in J&K: MoS Finance

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad visited J&K Bank headquarter and interacted with Bank’s CMD R K Chhibber along with the senior management. Acknowledging the Bank’s vital role in the overall economic development of J&K, Dr. Bhagwat expressed satisfaction over the Bank’s recent performance and overall functioning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said, “Our Prime Minister is very concerned about business and its progress across the country and we have clear instructions to hear from businessmen in J&K. I am happy to see that J&K Bank is doing a wonderful job here”

“J&K is gifted with natural resources. Having a great scope for Ayurveda medicines and other products, the aspiring entrepreneurs of the valley should take advantage of the schemes that the concerned union ministry has devised for the sector,” he added.

The Union Minister also held a meeting, facilitated by the Bank, with a delegation comprising of members representing valley’s prominent industry associations in presence of Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Atal Dulloo and J&K Bank CMD R K Chhibber at the Bank’s corporate headquarters. DG Budget, M Y Itoo, Commissioner State Taxes Showkat Ajaz Bhat, and Director Resources Finance Dept Showkat Hussain Mir and senior management officials of the Bank were also present on the occasion.