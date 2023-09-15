Hawkish stance of US Fed likely to keep gold prices muted

Gold is currently trading at $1,960, and has been fluctuating in the range of $1,880-$1,960 during the last one month

During the previous two months gold ETFs witnessed outflows, however during the recent weeks some inflows started trickling in that have helped the yellow metal.

The movement in gold is inextricably intertwined with two fundamental factors, the trajectory of US interest rates, and the direction of the US Dollar.