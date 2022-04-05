HC asks BCCI to finalise constitution of JKCA, elect its new body

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to finalise the Constitution of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and elect a new body of the Association in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Hearing a batch of petitions relating to the challenge to the decision of the then Ombudsmen, JKCA, as appointed by the court, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta said:

“It is made clear that pendency of these writ petitions shall not come in the way of the BCCI to finalize the Constitution of JKCA and for electing a new body in consultation with all the stakeholders as directed in terms of the final order dated 23rd March 2021."