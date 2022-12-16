HC orders completion of KCCI elections within a month

Srinagar, Dec 16: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered that the elections of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) be concluded within a month.
“It would be appropriate that Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court of J&K and Ladakh of Srinagar Wing, along with Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Srinagar, to be nominated by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, shall conduct and conclude the elections of KCCI within one month,” a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said. The Court said this while observing that “the position is same as it existed in March 2021”.
The elections, the court said, are yet to be conducted given the obstacles created under one pretext or the other ostensibly by the Committee members, making it imperative to have an alternative option/measure for conducting and concluding the elections of KCCI.
“So taking an overall view of the matter and considering the fact that it is because of the obstacles and hindrances created as is evident from the conduct of the Committee members that this Court is left with no option but to direct Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, to get the elections of KCCI conducted expeditiously and at an earliest.”
“And for smooth conclusion of elections of KCCI within the aforesaid period the members already nominated by this Court vide order dated 23.03.2021 shall provide all assistance to the aforesaid officers,” the court said and made it clear that in the event any of the members of the Committee is or are not in a position to render the assistance as is required of him or them, the officers shall be free to take all steps as may be required and deemed appropriate by them for conduct and conclusion of elections of KCCI. “That apart, the caretakers, appointed by this Court in terms of order dated 23.03.2021, shall cease to be the caretakers from 27.02.2023 or from the date the elections are concluded, which is earlier.”
Last year on March 23, the court observed that the parties were ready to hold elections to elect the office bearers of KCCI for which they had proposed and suggested the names of three persons each from rival factions to associate in conducting elections.
It had directed that these six persons would form and function as a committee for conducting elections.
Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar was directed to supervise the elections.
Subsequently, on May 9, 2022, the court was informed that the elections had not been conducted so far although a notification in this regard had been issued. Later the court ordered elections to be completed within a month. However, as observed by the court, the “position is the same as it existed in March 2021.”