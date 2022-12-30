‘HCoI working out modalities to reduce airfare of Hajj flights’

Mumbai: The sub-Committee on Air-Charter of the Hajj Committee of India (HCoI) that met at Mumbai headquarters Friday took a series of decisions and deliberations including ways for reducing the fare of airlines, paying airlines by Indian currency and rolling back the GST on air tickets of pilgrims heading for Hajj pilgrimage.

As per the statement, it was also decided that airlines that resort to unnecessary delays of Hajj flights will be penalized.

The meeting was chaired by HCoI chairman AP Abdul Kuttay, Chairman of the sub-Committee on air-charter HCoI Er Aijaz Hussain, other members and Under Secretary Civil Aviation A R Mishra.