HDFC Bank launches Covid Crisis Support Scholarship

Mumbai: HDFC Bank today announced the launch of Covid Crisis Support Scholarship for students who have been impacted by Covid19. The scholarship is part of Parivartan, HDFC Bank’s umbrella for its social responsibility.

The scholarship program is meant for school students as well as those pursuing UG, PG and diploma courses. Under this scholarship scheme, students will be provided with a one-time financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000. The program is available to students who have lost either or both of their parent(s) and earning family member(s) have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic.

The bank has created a corpus of Rs 9 crore for the ParivartanCovid Crisis Support Scholarship. The ParivartanCovid Crisis Support Scholarship will help around 3,200 students from class 1 to 12 covering around 1,800 students and college (diploma, graduation & PG courses) covering around 1,400 students.

Ms. AshimaBhat, Group Head - Business Finance and Strategy, Administration, and Infrastructure said, “Students are the future of our nation, and their education is important. During this time of crisis, we believe in supporting talented young individuals who are going through hardships due to the pandemic and are at risk of dropping out from schools or colleges.”

Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 6 lakh per annum, and are pursuing studies in Indian boards and universities, would be eligible to apply. This crisis support scholarship is especially for those students who are on the verge of dropping out due to financial constraints due to the pandemic.

This is the second scholarship programme run by the bank. HDFC Bank also has a flagship program Educational Crisis Support Scholarship (ECSS), which it runs annually.