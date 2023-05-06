HDFC Bank launches Smart Banking Lobby at NIFT Srinagar

Srinagar, May 6: The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Bank launched a Smart Banking Lobby at the National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) Srinagar campus.
The Smart Banking Lobby was inaugurated by Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) HDFC Bank ShashidharJagdesan in the presence of Director NIFT Srinagar DrJavid Ahmad Wani and other senior staff of hdfc bank across-country.
The smart banking lobby demonstrates the digital capabilities of the bank to walk-in customers with a view to addressing their banking queries and requirements through digital mode, said NeelamManzoor Branch Head.
"This will not only give convenience to the institution but also to the employees and students from across the country to enhance the banking experience at the doorstep," she said.
She said that ATM services and cash deposit kiosks are available while banking staff is also available to facilitate the students and faculty with all types of support required for easy and smooth banking.
Director NIFT Srinagar DrJavid Ahmad Wani said they are taking all measures to ensure that students at NIFT Campus have all facilities within their reach.
"This leaves sweet memories of Campus with the students which helps us in institutional brand building. Having a premiere bank like HDFC at NIFT Campus is one such step," he said.