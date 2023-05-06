HDFC Bank launches Smart Banking Lobby at NIFT Srinagar

The Smart Banking Lobby was inaugurated by Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) HDFC Bank ShashidharJagdesan in the presence of Director NIFT Srinagar DrJavid Ahmad Wani and other senior staff of hdfc bank across-country.

The smart banking lobby demonstrates the digital capabilities of the bank to walk-in customers with a view to addressing their banking queries and requirements through digital mode, said NeelamManzoor Branch Head.