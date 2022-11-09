HDFC Bank opens new branch in Zakura

Srinagar Nov 9: HDFC Bank opened a new branch in Zakura Srinagar today taking the branch network strength to 45 in Kashmir and 20 in Srinagar.
The branch was inaugurated by Commissioner SMC, Athar Aamir Khan in presence of Iftikhar Ahmed- Circle Head, Cluster Heads Showkat Hussain, Wajeeda Tabassum along with dignitaries of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, local trade and police authorities among a gathering of esteemed customers including Senior Citizens and opinion makers of the catchment.
In line with its commitment, the Bank is planning to add 20 more branches in the near future. Commenting on the growing distribution Network in Kashmir Valley, Iftikhar Ahmed said, “ The new branch launch at Zakura today reaffirms the commitment of the Bank towards customers in offering Best in Class financial products and services across the length and breadth of the region including the remotest parts of Kashmir Valley through its physical and other outreach channels.”