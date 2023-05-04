HDFC Bank plans to expand its presence in semi-urban, rural locations

Srinagar: HDFC Bank has planned to expand its presence in the semi-urban and rural locations (SURU) of the country. As a part of this strong push, it intends to add more branches and launch customised products for this market segment.

As per the statement, the Bank proposes to add more than 675 branches in the current financial year in these locations to take the total number to close to 5000. As of March 31, 2023, it had 52 per cent of its 7821 branches in SURU areas.

The Bank has launched an industry-first, customised programme ‘Vishesh’, for the SURU areas. This is a unique programme as it offers a blend of financial and wellness benefits and is tailored to provide a premium banking experience to customers in semi-urban and rural geographies.