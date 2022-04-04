HDFC, HDFC Bank shares soar on merger announcement; jump up to 12 pc in early trade

In the first hour of trading, the scrip of HDFC skyrocketed 12 per cent to Rs 2,754.60 on the BSE and the market valuation rose to Rs 5,02,017.47 crore. It had opened at Rs 2,550-level on the bourse.

Similar trends were seen on the NSE also, where the stock climbed over 12 per cent to Rs 2,754.70.