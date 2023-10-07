Healthy banker-customer relationship is the foundation of our mutual success: CEO J&K Bank

Kathua, Oct 7: Healthy banker-customer relationship is the foundation of our mutual success and through these interactions we listen to you to serve you better and strengthen this bond further.
J&K Bank MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash stated this today while chairing a customer-meet - held as part of the Bank’s customer-outreach program to elicit feedback from clients – at Zonal Office Kathua in the presence of General Manager & Divisional Head Jammu, Sunit Kumar, Zonal Head Kathua, Sanjeev Kumar and other officers of the Bank.
During his interactions with the customers belonging to cross-section of society, MD & CEO further said, “These meetings enable us to apprise you about our initiatives that have been taken in recent past to improve the functioning of the Bank. During the last two years we have performed consistently well and are on trajectory to meet our annual targets. Most importantly, the Bank is in the process of transforming itself into one of the country’s digitally smarter financial institutions in coming times.”
“I feel conversations like these have played a very important role in the achievement of our goals because we are able to incorporate the needs, expectations and grievances as part of customers’ feedback into our plans. And let me tell you that your feedback always helps us not only to serve you better but progress ahead as a healthier financial institution”, he added.
MD & CEO gave a patient hearing to all the participants and assured them of addressing all the discussed issues within the regulatory framework.
Welcoming the participants at the meeting, the Bank’s General Manager & Divisional Head Jammu, Sunit Kumar highlighted the importance of Bank-Customer communication and underlined the importance of feedback for making Bank’s products and services better to meet the customer expectations.
He said, “Under the present leadership, there has been major transformation in the outlook and operations of the Bank. We have set new benchmarks in our performance parameters like our highest ever annual profit during the last financial year along with major improvement in the key financial ratios. Also the Bank is adopting industry-best business practices and processes while making progress in extending world-class banking facilities through its state-of-the-art digital platforms.”
“One such recently launched digital platform with ‘Bank in Pocket’ feel - Mpay Delight + - shall be rolling out additional features soon to become the most customer-friendly and feature-rich app for our customers”, he added.
Earlier, voicing their support and cooperation for the Bank on the occasion, the participants congratulated the management for good performance of the Bank and appreciated its outreach program. While expressing their views and concerns in the meeting, the participants hoped that the Bank would respond positively to their feedback and meet their genuine expectations. They urged the Bank to continue such interactions in future so that the relationship keeps getting refreshed and stronger.
The meeting concluded with Vote of Thanks presented by the Zonal Head Sanjeev Kumar who expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries and participants on the occasion.