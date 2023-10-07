Healthy banker-customer relationship is the foundation of our mutual success: CEO J&K Bank

J&K Bank MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash stated this today while chairing a customer-meet - held as part of the Bank’s customer-outreach program to elicit feedback from clients – at Zonal Office Kathua in the presence of General Manager & Divisional Head Jammu, Sunit Kumar, Zonal Head Kathua, Sanjeev Kumar and other officers of the Bank.

During his interactions with the customers belonging to cross-section of society, MD & CEO further said, “These meetings enable us to apprise you about our initiatives that have been taken in recent past to improve the functioning of the Bank. During the last two years we have performed consistently well and are on trajectory to meet our annual targets. Most importantly, the Bank is in the process of transforming itself into one of the country’s digitally smarter financial institutions in coming times.”