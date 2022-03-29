Heat on e-scooter makers after deadly fires, govt steps in

The government has asked independent experts to find the root cause and submit their findings within a month, according to sources.

The government was forced to intervene after two back-to-back fire incidents over the last weekend with the latest e-scooters alarmed the industry stakeholdersA.

First, a blue-coloured Ola S1 Pro e-scooter that was parked on the side of a road in Pune was spotted catching fire. The e-scooter burst into flames that soon engulfed the entire vehicle. The company said it was investigating the incident.

After that, an Okinawa e-bike went up tragically in flames due to an electrical short-circuit in Vellore, which eventually led to two fatalities.