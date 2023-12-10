Heating up winter: Kangri sales surge in Kashmir as temperatures drop

Srinagar, Dec 10: As the mercury plummets in Kashmir, bringing sub-zero temperatures to the summer capital Srinagar, the demand for Kangris, traditional charcoal pots, is on the rise.

Beyond the bustling markets, the familiar sight of Kangri vendors has expanded to door-to-door sales, weaving a cultural tapestry across the outskirts, uptown, and downtown areas of Srinagar.

In the pre-dawn hours, these dedicated Kangri sellers traverse from the far-flung corners of Kashmir, navigating the chilly landscapes to bring warmth to the residents of Srinagar.

Manzoor Ahamd, a Kangri seller from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has been selling Kangris in Srinagar for many years now. He says this year, in addition to selling Kangris in markets, he has been selling Kangris door to door.

“The winter arrived early this year, and the temperatures have dropped to subzero. I have been selling Kangris door-to-door for over a month now. Given the weather, the sales are good and we hope it will further pick up,” Ahmad said.

In Hazratbal outskirts, Mohammad Ashraf, another Kangri seller is a known face in the area. He sells these fire pots door to door. He says that this area is relatively farther from the city centre, making it a good place to sell these firepots.

“We are reaching door to door to people’s houses and selling these items at genuine prices. It also saves them the money of travelling to markets and buying these products. Kangri prices start from 200 to 400 rupees depending on the quality, and some fancy types are sold at even higher prices,” said Mohammad Ashraf, who is from Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

Amid the increased power cuts which have rendered the electric heating gadgets defunct. People in Srinagar have switched to traditional means like Kangris and Hamams to keep them warm.

Locals say this has also led to an increase in the sales as well as the prices of Kangris across the city.

“If we rely on the electricity that is provided by the power department, we will die of hypothermia. Given it is 2023, we should be using the most modern gadgets to warm ourselves, but we have to go back to Kangris as electricity is nowhere to be seen,” said Shahid Ahmad, a local from Srinagar.

As the temperatures are plunging and electricity is scarce, the traditional Kangris sellers are finding a way to make a livelihood out of it while helping people keep themselves warm through centuries-old Kangri tradition.