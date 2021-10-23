Help farmers to tackle inclement weather conditions : Dir Agriculture

He asked the officers to assess the situation and maintain digital records of the impact of the present weather scenario on the agriculture sector. He also highlighted the importance of devising a strategy vis-à-vis the upcoming rabi season so that the losses caused due to recent rainfall/snowfall could be compensated to some extent.

The Director asked the officers to mobilize the field staff for on-farm training programmes for farmers and special impetus should be given to weather oriented situation management. The farmers should be well equipped with adequate technologies with respect to cope up with the scenario emerging out of unprecedented weather conditions, he added.

The Director called upon the officers to work with close coordination with the allied department so that the farmers interests could be served under all circumstances.