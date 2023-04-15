HFDC Bank net profit rises 20% to Rs 12,594 Cr

During the annual general meeting, the board of the lender also approved a final dividend of Rs 19 a share. The net revenue of the country’s largest private lender grew 20.3 per cent during the reviewed quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) -- the difference between interest earned and interest expended -- grew 23.7 per cent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 18,872 crore, HDFC Bank said in a statement shared with the exchanges.