H&H Department celebrates National Handloom day

Srinagar: Directorate of Handicraft and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir today celebrated 9th National Handloom Day at Kashmir Haat, here.
Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah; Joint Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Joint Registrar, Induscos Kashmir, Director IICT , Deputy Directors of Handicraft and Handloom Kashmir and other staff members of Handloom Department, various Artisans, Weavers, & members of Cooperative Societies also attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary appreciated the efforts of the Department in promoting the Handloom sector through various Departmental schemes and conducting the GI tagging of Pashmina shawls which has been revolutionary in preserving the craft and promoting hand weaving in the Kashmir Division.
He assured the weaver community that proper marketing support shall be provided to them through JKTPO and other departments of the handloom sector.
During the event, weaver registration certificates along with Mudra Sanction letters were distributed among weaver community.
On the occasion, stalls of various clusters and School of Designs antique textile artefacts were also displayed to showcase the rich Handloom heritage of the Kashmir Division.
In an effort to generate awareness regarding Departmental Schemes, pamphlets were also distributed among the participating weavers and online registration of weavers through JK single window portal was also done.
Pertinently, National Handloom Day is observed on August 7th every year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on this day in 1905.