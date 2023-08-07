H&H Department celebrates National Handloom day

He assured the weaver community that proper marketing support shall be provided to them through JKTPO and other departments of the handloom sector.

During the event, weaver registration certificates along with Mudra Sanction letters were distributed among weaver community.

On the occasion, stalls of various clusters and School of Designs antique textile artefacts were also displayed to showcase the rich Handloom heritage of the Kashmir Division.

In an effort to generate awareness regarding Departmental Schemes, pamphlets were also distributed among the participating weavers and online registration of weavers through JK single window portal was also done.

Pertinently, National Handloom Day is observed on August 7th every year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on this day in 1905.