H&H department organises awareness camp at Anantnag

Anantnag, Mar 5: The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H), Anantnag today organised an Exhibition cum Awareness Camp at Akad in which the general public and artisans/weavers were informed about the welfare schemes run by the department.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Anantnag, Muqbil Lateef Hussain informed that the department is running its Training Centres across the length and breadth of the district with an aim to encourage skill development among the youth.
Besides, the department of Handicrafts and Handloom is planning to revive crafts like Namdha and Paper Machie in the district and, as such, the officer requested the Artisans associated with this craft to get themselves registered with the Department, at the earliest.
The officer thanked Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Mahmood Ahmad Shah for infusing new life into the department.
An on-spot registration camp was also organized during the Awareness camp and registration cards were also distributed among the Artisans.
A training centre for the residents of Ranipora was also approved on the spot and the same shall start operating w.e,f April.