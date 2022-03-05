H&H department organises awareness camp at Anantnag

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Anantnag, Muqbil Lateef Hussain informed that the department is running its Training Centres across the length and breadth of the district with an aim to encourage skill development among the youth.

Besides, the department of Handicrafts and Handloom is planning to revive crafts like Namdha and Paper Machie in the district and, as such, the officer requested the Artisans associated with this craft to get themselves registered with the Department, at the earliest.