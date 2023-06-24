H&H Department organises Immersion Programme to foster growth among startups

Srinagar, June 24: In a remarkable collaboration between Accelerating Growth of New India's Innovations (AGNII) and Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, a three-day immersion programme was organised to foster growth and innovation among start ups in the handicraft industry of Kashmir.
In the culminating event, participating startups showcased their groundbreaking Augmented Reality (AR) products and various technological interventions possible in the Handicraft and Handloom sector.
The startups and research Institutes presented their ideas in an event chaired by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjeet Singh and Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, along with industry experts and stakeholders.
The immersive programme, spanning over three days from was specifically designed to provide a platform for start ups to explore and develop innovative solutions within the traditional handicraft sector.
The collaboration between AGNII and the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom aimed to catalyze the growth of startups and promote the integration of advanced technologies in the region's rich handicraft heritage.
Throughout the three-day programme, participating startups and research Institutes were exposed to the processes involved in creating handicrafts and handloom through visits to various artisans and handicraft units in Kashmir. The startups had the opportunity to interact closely with skilled artisans, gaining invaluable insights into traditional craftsmanship techniques and discovering avenues to infuse technology into their products.
The startup products captivated the audience by seamlessly integrating traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. The products showcased virtual reality tours of iconic handicraft workshops, interactive digital catalogues featuring exquisite handwoven textiles, and AR-enhanced jewellery designs, allowing customers to visualize and personalize their pieces before purchase.
The event was also attended by esteemed industry experts, who provided valuable feedback and guidance to the start ups. Their expertise and insights further enriched the startups' understanding of market trends, technology implementation and business strategies, paving the way for their future success in handicraft industry.
Speaking at the event, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce expressed admiration for the start ups' ingenuity and emphasized the government's commitment towards supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, praised the collaborative effort and highlighted the immense potential of incorporating AR technology to promote Kashmir's rich artistic heritage on a global scale.
The success of the three-day immersion programme exemplifies the power of collaboration between government bodies, industry experts and startups in driving innovation and growth within traditional sectors.
The officials from AGNII and the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom have resolved to nurture and support the start up ecosystem, empowering young entrepreneurs to create a vibrant and sustainable future for the handicraft industry in Kashmir.