H&H Deptt distributes export registration certificates

Srinagar: Handicraft and Handloom (H&H) department today distributed certificates, export registration certificates, artisan cards among the artisans as well as conducted a display of Handicraft products at UNDP Baghi All Mardan Khan here.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah; Managing Director Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Atul Sharma; and other officials of the department were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary ensured the support of the department in increasing exports of handicrafts. He emphasized the role of MSME in the GDP of any country and the role of the Handicraft sector in generating employment in Kashmir and supporting the rural economy.