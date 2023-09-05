H&H Deptt honours Craft Instructors, Master Craftsmen to mark Teacher’s Day celebrations

Srinagar: In order to celebrate Teachers Day, Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H), Kashmir today honoured and recognised the services of Craft Instructors and Master Craftsmen who are substantial medium to preserve the rich traditional art, heritage, culture and traditional skills of Kashmir in an impressive function held here in this regard.
It is because of their services, that Srinagar earned a place in UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the craft and folk-art category, the only city in India from a list of 49 worldwide to earn this honour.
Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, acknowledged the remarkable contribution of Craft Instructors and Master Craftsmen.
He said, “I extend heartfelt appreciation to all Craft Instructors and Master Craftsmen, who are no less than educators, for their invaluable contributions to our communities and society at large”.
Speaking on the occasion Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir highlighted the role of Craft Instructors in creating a balance between the traditional values and contemporary outlook. He termed craftsmen the ambassadors of our heritage to the world. He further highlighted the departmental role in bridging the gap between the department and artisans through the Karkhandar scheme introduced to bring new life into UT’s craft industry, especially the dying crafts.
This day celebrated by the department serves as a reminder of the vital contributions of the instructors in nurturing the minds of the next generation. The theme ‘Celebrating our Craftsmen’ underscores the importance of instructors as catalysts for personal growth, critical thinking, and societal progress. It highlights their role in not only imparting the craft but also playing an invaluable role in teaching and guiding individuals, often students or hobbyists, in the creation of various craft projects.
In celebration of Teachers’ Day, the department arranged the programme to recognize and celebrate the craftsmen for their commitment to imparting the age-old crafts. The event witnessed the distribution of certificates among the Master Trainers of the Karkhandar scheme. On-the-spot orders were also issued for the establishment of new units under the Karkhandar scheme and the formulation of cooperative societies.
Pledge pledge-taking ceremony on Brashtachar Mukht, J&K was also held on the occasion.