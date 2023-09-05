H&H Deptt honours Craft Instructors, Master Craftsmen to mark Teacher’s Day celebrations

Srinagar: In order to celebrate Teachers Day, Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H), Kashmir today honoured and recognised the services of Craft Instructors and Master Craftsmen who are substantial medium to preserve the rich traditional art, heritage, culture and traditional skills of Kashmir in an impressive function held here in this regard.

It is because of their services, that Srinagar earned a place in UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the craft and folk-art category, the only city in India from a list of 49 worldwide to earn this honour.

Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, acknowledged the remarkable contribution of Craft Instructors and Master Craftsmen.

He said, “I extend heartfelt appreciation to all Craft Instructors and Master Craftsmen, who are no less than educators, for their invaluable contributions to our communities and society at large”.