H&H deptt organises 3rd Srinagar Craft Safari

Srinagar: Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir conducted the third edition of Craft Safari post recognition of Srinagar as the UNESCO craft city in the field of Craft and Folk Art.
As per the statement issued by the department, the third edition of the safari commenced from the Tracing Unit of Bashir Ahmad at Alamgiri Bazar Chowk.
Tracing is an initial process of Sozni, Zari, Crewel and Ari Staple craft wherein the pattern is embossed on the base fabric by specialized tracers known as Naqash, with carved blocks of walnut wood dipped in a watery solution of charcoal powder mixed with a binder.
The team which included the officers from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, intellectuals, academic scholars, journalists, tour operators and other fields proceeded to the unit of Ghulam Mohi ud din who is a master artisan in the Sozni craft and has been honoured as Shilp Guru Award.
The unit happens to be one of the pilot karkhana under the recently launched Karkhandar scheme of the Handicrafts & Handloom department.
The team continued its safari to the workplace of Syed Fida Hussain who is one of the rare artisans engaged in the craft of Paper Pulp at Abiyar Zadibal. The Paper Mache pulp is what gives Paper Mache products all those fantastic shapes, their detail and their dimension.
The safari continued its visit to the Carpet Rafugari unit of Altaf Hussain. Carpet Rafugiri is the process of repairing a hole in a carpet and employs the darning stitch, in which the thread is “woven” in rows along the grain of the carpet, with the stitcher reversing direction at the end of each row, and then filling in the framework thus created, as if weaving.
The team then headed to Shah Handicrafts, a Paper Mache unit owned by Syed Amjad at Ali Park Zadibal. The paper-Mache technique of using paper pulp for making decorative objects was first adopted in Kashmir in the 15th century. It is based primarily on paper pulp, and is a richly decorated, colorful artifact; generally, in the form of vases, bowls, or cups (with and without metal rims), boxes, trays, bases of lamps, and many other small objects; the products are marketed primarily within India, although there is a significant international market.
The Safari concluded with the visit to the Shawl Rafugari unit of . Abdul Majeed Parray at Kathi Maidan Zadibal. Kashmir owns the pride of spreading the craft of rafugari (darning) to the rest of the country.