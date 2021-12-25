H&H deptt organises 3rd Srinagar Craft Safari

Srinagar: Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir conducted the third edition of Craft Safari post recognition of Srinagar as the UNESCO craft city in the field of Craft and Folk Art.

As per the statement issued by the department, the third edition of the safari commenced from the Tracing Unit of Bashir Ahmad at Alamgiri Bazar Chowk.

Tracing is an initial process of Sozni, Zari, Crewel and Ari Staple craft wherein the pattern is embossed on the base fabric by specialized tracers known as Naqash, with carved blocks of walnut wood dipped in a watery solution of charcoal powder mixed with a binder.