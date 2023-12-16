H&H Deptt organises awareness camp in Lolab

Kupwara, Dec 16: The Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kupwara today organised a one-day awareness camp at Lalpora Lolab in district Kupwara to raise awareness among the participants regarding various welfare schemes and programmes offered by the department.

The camp was attended by the Vice Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC), Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir. Assistant Director Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kupwara, Mohammad Yousuf Lone and Station House Officer Lalpora besides officials of the department and other line departments were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the VC DDC emphasised the need for the revival of the handicraft and handloom industry so that a large number of unemployed youth could generate their livelihood. He highlighted the importance of traditional handloom products in daily use by the local people.

Addressing the camp, the Assistant Director impressed upon the participants to adapt the traditional crafts like handloom weaving, Kanishawal weaving, Putto weaving, chain stitch, crewel, embroidery, wood carving, paper mache, Zari, Tapestry, willow wicker and carpet etc. for earning their livelihood by availing the departmental schemes.

He directed the concerned officers to make sure that newly formulated schemes for artisans percolate down to the target public. He also informed the artisan and weaver community to avail the benefits of the departmental schemes since everything has been made available to them online through JK Single Window Clearance System.

The AD highlighted the achievements made by the department during the current fiscal and said that the department has provided interest subsidy under Credit Card Scheme for Artisans and Weavers, besides financial assistance of more than Rs 1.2 crore under the said scheme has been granted to the artisan community of District Kupwara for setting up their own income generating units. He said that the department is also providing Rs 1500 and Rs 1000 monthly stipends to the trainees enrolled in the training centres during the training period.

The AD also appealed to the artisans and trainees to come forward for taking benefit of the state and central-sponsored welfare schemes for their better livelihood. He further added that the department also provides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the formation of cooperative self-help groups and till date 160 cooperative groups have been registered in the district Kupwara, out of which 20 were formulated in Lolab area.