H&H Deptt, PHDCCI hold interaction with Sozni artisans

Srinagar: Interaction with Women Sozni Artisans from the district of Ganderbal was organised by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department (H&H) in cooperation with PHDCCI Kashmir.
According to the statement, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, stated that the empowerment of women artisans has the potential to not only equalise pay and meet the standards of fair trade but can also pave the way for greater poverty.
Mehmood Ahmad Shah was speaking with Women Sozni Artisans from district Ganderbal during the 10th capacity building programme, which was organised by the PHDCCI-Kashmir in collaboration with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom department.
More than 50 Sozni Hand Embroidery artisans from different communities and craft hubs in the Ganderbal district attended the seminar.
The Chief Designer from School of Designs Amina Asad and her team of master trainers in Sozni Art gave a thorough presentation on the most recent designs and fashion in Sozni Art and informed the local artisans of the newest trends to put their creativity to use productively in accordance with market demands.