H&H Deptt, PHDCCI hold interaction with Sozni artisans

Mehmood Ahmad Shah was speaking with Women Sozni Artisans from district Ganderbal during the 10th capacity building programme, which was organised by the PHDCCI-Kashmir in collaboration with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom department.

More than 50 Sozni Hand Embroidery artisans from different communities and craft hubs in the Ganderbal district attended the seminar.

The Chief Designer from School of Designs Amina Asad and her team of master trainers in Sozni Art gave a thorough presentation on the most recent designs and fashion in Sozni Art and informed the local artisans of the newest trends to put their creativity to use productively in accordance with market demands.