High Court stays FIR against chairman Urban Cooperative Bank

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has stayed the investigation in an FIR (04/2020) registered by the Anticorruption Bureau ( ACB) against Chairman Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd for allegedly appointing ineligible persons against various vacancies in the Bank.

While seeking a government response by June 3 to the plea filed by Chairman Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd, Ghulam Nabi Shah, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said: “In the meanwhile, the investigation in the impugned FIR shall stay”.

The contention of the ACB is that the petitioner while discharging his functions as a Chairman of Cooperative Society namely “The Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd, Anantnag” has without following a procedure appointed ineligible persons against various vacancies.