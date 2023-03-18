High-end workshop concludes at CSIR-IIIM

Jammu: As part of Accelerate Vigyan initiative of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)-DST, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, a week-long Karyashala under the theme, “High-End workshop on Laboratory Animal Techniques for Preclinical Research” organised by Pharmacology Division of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu concluded here today.

As per the statement, Dr OP Gupta, Chief Scientist (Retd), Former Head of Pharmacology Department, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu was the chief guest at the valedictory session.

On the occasion, Dr OP Gupta delivered a scientific talk on the history of the discovery of various drugs and the need for animal studies in pre-clinical drug development.