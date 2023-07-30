High likelihood of correction in equity markets over next few months

This is higher than the returns in the developed markets for example, the S&P500 has a three year and one year return of 40.1 per cent and 10.9 per cent respectively, he said.

According to him, the superior performance of the Indian equity markets so far has been due to the domestic demand resilience, macroeconomic and financial system stability, the increased participation of domestic retail investors and the gradual return of the foreign investors in the current calendar year.

“With the strength of domestic demand along with the pent-up demand for services, well supported by the step-up in the public investments in infrastructure, India’s GDP growth stood strong at 7.2 per cent in FY23,” Chowdhury remarked.