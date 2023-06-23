‘Higher retail inflation has hit personal consumption expenditure’

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that higher retail inflation has impacted personal consumption expenditure.

In its monthly bulletin for June 2023, released on Friday, it observed on the basis of national accounts data and corporate results, that rising retail inflation has slowed down personal consumption expenditure, which has resulted in scaling down of corporate sales and reduction in private investment towards capacity creation.

Bringing down inflation and stabilising inflation expectations will revive consumer spending, boost corporate revenues and profitability, which is the best incentive for private capex,” the bulletin’s article on “State of the Economy” said.