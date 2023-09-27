Himalayan Automobiles unveils new gen Nexon

Srinagar: Himalayan Automobiles Pvt Ltd unveiled the most awaited new gen Nexon with premium design, best-in-class tech features and future of mobility at Tata Motors dealership, Tengpora Bypass near City Hospital Srinagar.

According to a press statement, Farhana Asgar (ARTO Srinagar), Raja Zuhaib (SP North), and Tariq Ahmad (SP Traffic) were honoured as the chief guests during the launch of the new-generation Nexon.

The event was further enhanced by the attendance of various dignitaries, including the Managing Director of Himalayan Automobiles, General Manager Mudasir Hussain, General Manager of Service Bukshi Nadeem, among other notable figures.

Showroom Incharge and Team leader Peerzda Irfan while speaking on the occasion stated "The new Nexon boasts a stunning modern SUV design, available in both petrol and diesel powertrains with exciting futuristic features and advanced tech enhancements."

"It comes with industry-leading tech for a futuristic experience, built on an architecture proven for safety with advanced materials and high strength steel, the new Nexon comes with standard safety features like 6 Airbags, features 3 point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints and Electronic stability programme."