Himalayan Motors launches Scorpio-N

Srinagar, July 5: Mahindra Himalayan Motors Tengpora today launched the game-changing All-New Scorpio-N.
As per the statement, the new SUV was launched by the chief guest, Muhammad Sidiq Beigh in presence of Fayaz Ahmad, Muhammad Ismail Beigh, Altaf Beigh and Managing Directors Of Himalayan Motors Ghulam Muhammad Beigh, Jybran Gul Beigh, Junaid Bashir Beigh, General Manager, Waseem Ahmad and Director of Spectrum Advertising Services, Sarfaraz Rashid Bhat.
Mahindra & Mahindra's ASM Amandeep Bains and Corporate Sales Manager Vinod Wadhwa were also present on the occasion.
Sales Manager, Zuhaib Fayaz briefed about the features of the vehicle and the complete variant lineup and the date of booking commencement for the most awaited SUV of the year, All-New Mahindra Scorpio-N.