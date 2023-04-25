Himalayan Motors unveils All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up Range

Srinagar, Apr 25: Mahindra Himalayan Motors Tengpora Srinagar launched the All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up at their showroom.
The new vehicle was unveiled by Chief Guest Fayaz Ahmad (DSP), Sabazar Ahmad (SHO) and Managing Directors Of Himalayan Motors Ghulam Muhammad Beigh, Bashir Ahmad Beigh, JybranGulBeigh, Junaid Bashir Beigh General Manager SumeerPandita and WaseemGanie.
Corporate Manager, Imran Khan briefed about the features of the vehicle and the complete variant lineup and date of booking commencement All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up which is exclusively available at Himalayan Motors.
While launching this vehicle prices for all the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete Variant line-up announced today aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at Rs 7.85 Lakh (Ex-Showroom).