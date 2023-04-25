Himalayan Motors unveils All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up Range

Corporate Manager, Imran Khan briefed about the features of the vehicle and the complete variant lineup and date of booking commencement All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up which is exclusively available at Himalayan Motors.

While launching this vehicle prices for all the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete Variant line-up announced today aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at Rs 7.85 Lakh (Ex-Showroom).