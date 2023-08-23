HK Hyundai celebrates 1st anniversary of Hyundai dealership

Srinagar, Aug 22: Last Year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since its inception, inaugurated a new Dealership HK Hyundai situated at Athwajan Bypass, Srinagar.
Promoted by Umar Yaqoob Mir, HK Hyundai is a State-of-the-Art dealership spread across a total built-up area of approx 30,000 sq. ft. (4,600 sq. showroom and 19,000 sq. ft. workshop).
Walking through the mesmerising decorations & warm welcome at HK Hyundai, Chief guests - Anish Agarwal (Zonal Business Head - North) and Yoon Bok Hwang (Group Advisor – North) Hyundai Motor India Ltd added charm to the celebration.
Commenting on the 1st anniversary, Umar Yaqoob Mir (Managing Director, HK Hyundai) said "Today we are celebrating our company’s 1st anniversary and I value everyone all who are sharing this special day with us. My first task was to paint a picture of where I wanted to take my business and my employees have equally contributed to making this day possible."
Our healthy organization started with the incorporation of core human values, such as trust, integrity, and teamwork. I have always tried my level best to offer my employees better business, flexible work culture and perfect learning atmosphere. On this auspicious day, I promise all my employees to be friendly and supportive to them as I have been in these past years."
"With excellent support and encouragement from Hyundai Motor India Limited, we have achieved the target of our sales retails about 80 cars per month on average and our goal is to achieve more than 100 vehicles per month in the coming months. Not least, would like to add that our dealership received appreciation from HMIL, regarding Zero sales complaints and ranked Number 1 (one) in CATI & CSI in service."