HK Hyundai celebrates 1st anniversary of Hyundai dealership

Commenting on the 1st anniversary, Umar Yaqoob Mir (Managing Director, HK Hyundai) said "Today we are celebrating our company’s 1st anniversary and I value everyone all who are sharing this special day with us. My first task was to paint a picture of where I wanted to take my business and my employees have equally contributed to making this day possible."

Our healthy organization started with the incorporation of core human values, such as trust, integrity, and teamwork. I have always tried my level best to offer my employees better business, flexible work culture and perfect learning atmosphere. On this auspicious day, I promise all my employees to be friendly and supportive to them as I have been in these past years."