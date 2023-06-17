HK Hyundai celebrates Father’s Day

Srinagar, June 17: HK Hyundai Srinagar celebrated Father’s Day with a new Hyundai Verna at their Dealership located at Athwajan Bypass Srinagar.
A statement issued here said that an open Invitation about the event was shared over social media and with our esteemed customers. Various customers reached the dealership and appreciated the warm welcome by HK Hyundai.
During the event, the all-new Hyundai Verna was displayed and customers were briefed about the new features and models of the newly launched vehicle.
Apart from the display of cars –Cake cutting ceremony, fun and family activities were executed followed by the distribution of gifts and certificates among customers and employees.
"The speech about the love, bond, care, and sacrifices of the father was delivered in light of hadith and Quranic verses about the role of the father and children."
The statement said that a brief discussion about parenting, especially the roles and responsibilities of parents and children was also done in which much stress was given on not encouraging minor driving, being vigil towards children's activities in respect to keeping a view on increasing drug abuse etc were key points.
Managing Director HK Hyundai (Umar Yaqoob Mir), Youth Icon of Kashmir (Raja Aadam), General Manager (Shabir Baba), Operations Head (Khalid Mustafa), Sales Head (Irshad Bhat) and Service Head (Shakeel Rather) were present during the event and praised the role of fathers in raising their children’s and mentioned it that “Without the encouragement of fathers we could have never imagined ourselves at the places where we are today”.