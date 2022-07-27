HK Hyundai dealership inaugurated in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: HK Group inaugurated the HK Hyundai dealership at Athwajan Bypass Srinagar.
“HK Hyundai is among the largest dealership in J&K using infrastructure, technology and manpower. HK Hyundai will provide a 3S facility to Hyundai customers as we are also members of Hyundai signature club and can provide all variants/models of cars to our customers including Hyundai luxury car segments," said Umar Yaqoob Mir, Director HK Hyundai.
"We assure customers will get several additional benefits which they have never experienced before like pick and drop facility for female customers, repair of accidental / service vehicles with high priority approximately within 2 days. HK Hyundai will keep its operations open 24x7 to avail services like roadside assistance and mobile service vans," he said.
All board of directors of HK Group - Haji Muhammad Sultan Mir (Managing Director), Muhammad Yaqoob Mir (Director), Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir (Director), Zahoor Ahmad Mir (Director), Feroz Ahmad Mir (Director), and Umar Yaqoob Mir (Director), were present in the inauguration ceremony.
Managing Director J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash inaugurated the dealership and during the ceremony, various other renowned dignitaries were present on the occasion including Pandurang K Pole (Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir), Sajid Yehya Naqash (RTO Kashmir) and Dr Naveed Shah (pulmonologist). Various media groups, business people, bankers and dealers joined the event and were impressed with the inauguration of the Hyundai dealership.