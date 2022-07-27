HK Hyundai dealership inaugurated in Srinagar

“HK Hyundai is among the largest dealership in J&K using infrastructure, technology and manpower. HK Hyundai will provide a 3S facility to Hyundai customers as we are also members of Hyundai signature club and can provide all variants/models of cars to our customers including Hyundai luxury car segments," said Umar Yaqoob Mir, Director HK Hyundai.

"We assure customers will get several additional benefits which they have never experienced before like pick and drop facility for female customers, repair of accidental / service vehicles with high priority approximately within 2 days. HK Hyundai will keep its operations open 24x7 to avail services like roadside assistance and mobile service vans," he said.