HK Hyundai launches all-new Verna

Srinagar, Mar 21: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s first smart mobility solutions provider, and the largest exporter since its inception, is set to enthral customers with the introduction of the futuristic and ferocious – all-new Hyundai Verna.
Elevating customer experience, the all-new Hyundai Verna raises the benchmark with the segment redefining new technologies, comfort, space and performance.
HK Hyundai launched the all-new Hyundai Verna at their dealership located at Athwajan bypass Srinagar, in presence of all board of directors of HK Group (HRCC Pvt Ltd, HK Cement Industries Pvt Ltd, HK Automobiles Pvt Ltd) and Akshay Jamwal (Area Sales Manager- HMIL).
Speaking at the launch, Umar Yaqoob Mir, Managing Director, HK Hyundai. said, “The all-new Hyundai Verna will redefine benchmarks for its segment with 26 First and best-in-segment features, starting from the price range of Rs 10.90 lakhs.”