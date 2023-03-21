HK Hyundai launches all-new Verna

Elevating customer experience, the all-new Hyundai Verna raises the benchmark with the segment redefining new technologies, comfort, space and performance.

HK Hyundai launched the all-new Hyundai Verna at their dealership located at Athwajan bypass Srinagar, in presence of all board of directors of HK Group (HRCC Pvt Ltd, HK Cement Industries Pvt Ltd, HK Automobiles Pvt Ltd) and Akshay Jamwal (Area Sales Manager- HMIL).