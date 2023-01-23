HK Hyundai unveils Grand i10 NIOS Facelift, Hyundai Aura Facelift

As per the statement, the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS facelift has been launched in India by HMIL at a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and the New Hyundai Aura at a starting price of Rs.6.29 Lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin soon.

Add more to life with the new Grand i10 NIOS, It’s the new definition of a perfect sync between exuberant design and advanced technology, that brings smart ease to your life. The new Grand i10 NIOS is an irresistible combination of cutting-edge technology, slick performance, and thoughtful safety for the young and restless. It is a driving force calling you to step in, stand out and add more to life.