HK Hyundai unveils SUV Exter

Srinagar: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since its inception, announced the launch of its sporty Entry SUV – Hyundai Exter on July 10.

Shabir Ahmad Bulla (Cluster Head J&K Bank) & Nasir John Tak (Credit Head J&K Bank) were guests of honour and unveiled the Hyundai Exter in the presence of Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Mir - Directors of HK Group (HRCC | HK Cements | HK Automobiles Pvt Ltd).

Speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Exter at HK Hyundai Srinagar, Umar Yaqoob Mir, Managing Director HK Hyundai, said, “Hyundai Motor India has always created new benchmarks in the industry with its revolutionary products and technologies. Yet again, with Exter, we are proud to introduce an SUV that embodies Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology and exceptional performance.”

“With its modern and confident exterior, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled safety features, Hyundai EXTER is poised to redefine this fast-growing segment*. We are confident that Hyundai EXTER will exceed the expectations of our customers and reaffirm Hyundai’s position as India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider.”