Home Minister Amit Shah hails Budget, calls it 'all-inclusive and visionary'

In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag '#AmritKaalBudget', Shah said the target of increasing capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development and keeping the fiscal deficit at 5.9 per cent is commendable, reported news agency PTI.

This reflects the foresight of the Modi government to build a new India with strong infrastructure and a strong economy, he said. "The budget-2023 brought by the Modi government is a budget that lays a strong foundation of Amritkal.

"I am sure that this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Modi government for a self-reliant India, taking every section along. Congratulations to @narendramodi and (union finance minister) @nsitharaman for this," he said.

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving huge tax relief to the middle and salaried class as the budget proposed to increase tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.